Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

CAT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.05. 798,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.