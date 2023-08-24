CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.82

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.82 and traded as low as $39.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 2,577 shares traded.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

