Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Down 34.3%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 34.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

