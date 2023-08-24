Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 234,190 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 418,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,509. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

