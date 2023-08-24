Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 30,428 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.84. 1,192,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,148. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

