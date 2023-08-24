Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $67,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.80 and its 200-day moving average is $357.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

