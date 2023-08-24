Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $65,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.97. 208,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

