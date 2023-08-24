Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $87,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $10.93 on Thursday, reaching $865.65. The company had a trading volume of 966,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.87. The company has a market cap of $357.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

