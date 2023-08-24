Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Raised by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,927. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

