Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a current ratio of 58.32 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$13.53. The company has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chesswood Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

