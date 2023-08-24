Chi Fung Cheng Sells 19,539 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 320,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 3,674,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

