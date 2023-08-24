Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

SPGI traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.92. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

