Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.77 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.80. The company had a trading volume of 892,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

