Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.12. 602,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,192. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.52. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

