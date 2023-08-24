Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.11. 5,812,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

