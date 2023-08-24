Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 522 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,974. The company has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

