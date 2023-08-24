Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.
