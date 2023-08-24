Citigroup Raises Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $282.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $277.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

