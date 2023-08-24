Citigroup Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $72.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

