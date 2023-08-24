Coin98 Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $78.35 million and $7.11 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003299 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007485 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

