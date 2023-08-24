Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 0.1% Higher

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.24. 2,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECON. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

