Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.