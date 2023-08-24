Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 72,587 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 4,594,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

