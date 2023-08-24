Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

