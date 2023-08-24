Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $53,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $2,261,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 777,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 251,180 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.1% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 16,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

