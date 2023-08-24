Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,180,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

