Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 57,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.13 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

