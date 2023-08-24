Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $41,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

