Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,790 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

