Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.20 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Compound has a total market cap of $336.24 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $43.04 or 0.00162534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,811,516 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,811,284.49500558 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.33269285 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $66,581,014.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

