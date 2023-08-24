Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.11

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 396,643 shares changing hands.

Condor Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.10.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

