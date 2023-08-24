Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 13,476 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 381,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,108. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

