Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 10,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

