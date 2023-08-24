Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 3,877 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.54. 73,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,861. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

