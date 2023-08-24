Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,720 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,398 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 2,326,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,890,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

