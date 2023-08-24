Connectus Wealth LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 353,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.