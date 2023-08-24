Connectus Wealth LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

