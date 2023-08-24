Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 9,587 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 117.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CDW by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.22. 25,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.53.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

