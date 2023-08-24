Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $258.32. The stock had a trading volume of 284,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.