Contrasting Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arteris alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Arteris has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 94.98%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $50.38 million 4.85 -$27.39 million ($0.96) -7.05 Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.91 $236.98 million $0.39 16.05

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -63.99% -93.50% -28.48% Himax Technologies 6.94% 9.49% 4.87%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.