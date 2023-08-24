Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,422,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.10. 1,161,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,128. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

