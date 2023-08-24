Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 7,208,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,503,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.