Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,337. The firm has a market cap of $452.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

