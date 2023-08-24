Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 463 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.53. 406,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,323. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.