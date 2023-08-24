Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 10,448,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,266,426. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

