Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.34. 3,282,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

