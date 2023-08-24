Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.02.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

