Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 64850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

