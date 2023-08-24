CRH plc (LON:CRH) Announces $0.25 Dividend

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CRH traded down GBX 68 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,447 ($56.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,720. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,418.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,117.15. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,781.50 ($35.49) and a one year high of GBX 4,890 ($62.39).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,102 ($65.09) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRH from GBX 5,700 ($72.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
