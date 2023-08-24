Critical Comparison: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) versus Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CTO Realty Growth
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Empiric Student Property
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Empiric Student Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CTO Realty Growth
|$82.32 million
|4.70
|$3.16 million
|($0.31)
|-55.03
|Empiric Student Property
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.
Profitability
This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CTO Realty Growth
|-2.55%
|-0.52%
|-0.25%
|Empiric Student Property
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
CTO Realty Growth beats Empiric Student Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
About Empiric Student Property
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.
